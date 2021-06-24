Sageworth Trust Co Buys New Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 518,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,550,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $604,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.84. 1,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,759. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

