Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 440.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $80.85 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.