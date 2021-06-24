Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

