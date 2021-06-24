Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives $16.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 2,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,827. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

