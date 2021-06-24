Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,784.90

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,784.90 ($36.38) and traded as low as GBX 2,210 ($28.87). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,285 ($29.85), with a volume of 33,585 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital cut shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,769.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The company has a market cap of £938.35 million and a PE ratio of 51.56.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.