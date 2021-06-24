General Electric (NYSE:GE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by 95.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.