Elitium (EUM) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $100.99 million and $583,955.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00009757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00056004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.74 or 0.00618357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00077140 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

