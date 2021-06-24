$113.30 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to post $113.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.70 million and the lowest is $109.50 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $42.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $496.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.08 million to $505.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $684.51 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $697.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Shares of TXG traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.22. The company had a trading volume of 36,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,253. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $83.37 and a 1-year high of $203.64.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $3,160,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,593,411.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $43,736,141. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

