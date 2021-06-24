Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,709,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,207 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.58% of Mastercard worth $2,032,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $375.51. 58,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,925. The firm has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

