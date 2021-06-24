Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,987,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,149 shares during the quarter. Zynga comprises 9.6% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $30,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zynga by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $82,831,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $50,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 227,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,335,514. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $211,734.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,378.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,648,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 683,363 shares of company stock worth $7,103,794 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.