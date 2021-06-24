Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 325 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.16.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.