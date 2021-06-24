MPM Oncology Impact Management LP Sells 496,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP cut its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,000 shares during the period. G1 Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.8% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTHX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,950. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,462. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

GTHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

