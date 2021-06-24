Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.26. McDonald’s posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.25. 39,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,210. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.27. The company has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

