PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-6.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.