$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.55. Forrester Research reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORR traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.07. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

