FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FedEx were worth $34,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.12.

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.34. The company had a trading volume of 98,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.