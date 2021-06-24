Eversept Partners LP Reduces Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Eversept Partners LP lowered its stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035,766 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.80% of Kadmon worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of KDMN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 11,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,515. The company has a market capitalization of $668.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

