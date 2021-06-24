SevenOneSeven Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,771 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.35. The stock had a trading volume of 104,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,307. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of -164.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

