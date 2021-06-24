Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $21.64 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $21,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $358,714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,870,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,618,000 after purchasing an additional 83,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 60,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

