South Dakota Investment Council Has $86.54 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,542.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,622. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,555.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,395.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

