Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires 34,570 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $36,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,000. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock worth $7,781,627. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.