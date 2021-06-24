Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires 157,836 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 865,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 157,836 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $48,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $162,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.20. 611,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,060,623. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $271.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

