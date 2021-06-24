1,375,228 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,375,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,535,000. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics accounts for approximately 2.1% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.62% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.52. 3,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,092. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.