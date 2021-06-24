NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 242.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

