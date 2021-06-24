Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,929. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,206.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.57.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.35.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

