Eversept Partners LP Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $2,712,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 448,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,979,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $334,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,328,973 shares of company stock valued at $514,655,134 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 178,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,942.50, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

