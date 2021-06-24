Eversept Partners LP Acquires Shares of 1,428 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGEN stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,261. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.23 and a beta of 0.84. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

