The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,479 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $133.04. 153,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,544. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $115.04 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $325.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

