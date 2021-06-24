Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK stock traded up $10.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.56. 65,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.10 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.