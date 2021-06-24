Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,796. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

