Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $2.94 Million in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 273,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises approximately 1.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 85.1% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 258,805 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 354.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 46.1% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 62,088 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $621,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 232,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,430,809. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

