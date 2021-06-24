Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.12. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $10.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Shares of SWKS traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.31. The company had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,697. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

