Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lessened its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,479 shares during the period. Zogenix comprises 1.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,674,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after buying an additional 110,792 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,005. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $981.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.