Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.81 million.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.70. 3,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OESX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.88.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.