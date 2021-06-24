Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

VECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $23.81. 1,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

