CACHE Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.27 or 0.00166938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $108,402.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.98 or 0.00615031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00077153 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

