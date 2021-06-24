Spaceswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00100652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00165856 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.71 or 0.98974029 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

