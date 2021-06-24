Eversept Partners LP Buys 1,606,506 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,354,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606,506 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 4.0% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $50,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,725,000 after buying an additional 1,189,250 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after acquiring an additional 664,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 136,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932,488. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

