Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,269 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Primo Water worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of PRMW stock remained flat at $$16.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,940. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRMW. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.