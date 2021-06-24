Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Trims Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,456 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.87. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.52 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Argus upped their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

