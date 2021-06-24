Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys 21,941 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.17% of FirstCash worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,412,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $20,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 143,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in FirstCash by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,566,000 after purchasing an additional 74,851 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,871. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

