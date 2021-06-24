Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 36,894 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avalara by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVLR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.07.

Shares of AVLR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,792. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -215.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $774,791.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.