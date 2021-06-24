Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.83

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and traded as high as $20.83. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 48,509 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

