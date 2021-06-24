Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,203. Waste Management has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,838 shares of company stock worth $19,867,750 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

