Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$64.64. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$64.39, with a volume of 1,777,855 shares traded.

RCI.B has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.21.

The firm has a market cap of C$32.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.98.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

