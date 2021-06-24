Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Down 2.8%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 8,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,637,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

