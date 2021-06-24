PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $150.03 and last traded at $150.33. 16,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 941,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.65.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.