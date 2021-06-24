Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading 7.1% Higher

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.80. 266,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,561,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $749.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

