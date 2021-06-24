QS Investors LLC Has $21.68 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $601,429,000. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.94.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $4.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $442.80. 13,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,887. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

