Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 240,668 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $893,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $3.89 on Thursday, reaching $272.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,911. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.60 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,753 shares of company stock worth $13,129,435. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

